Pac-12 Media Day ends with positive outlook for Oregon & Oregon State football

LAS VEGAS, Nevada-- Pac-12 Media day has officially come to a close for 2023.
Below are a list of questions and answers from Oregon & Oregon State Head Coaches Dan Lanning and Jonathan Smith.
For a full recap story: Click the video above
Q.Let's talk about your team. How have you grown this program philosophically from year one to here we are entering year two?
DAN LANNING: We've done a couple studies. We recently finished up doing a SWOT analysis of our team. You get to peel back the layers, ask our guys what are our
strengths and weaknesses, opportunities and threats. I thought our guys did a really good job of breaking that down, figuring out what we can lean into, what we have to
improve on, what can get in the way of our success. It's been fun.
Q. How did those guys receive that from you? What stood out from that analysis?
DAN LANNING: Big piece is we've talked about Oregon for a long time being a really good program. We studied a little bit this off-season the book, Jim Collins, "Good to Great." We want to make those steps. What does that look like? I think part of that is ownership and accountability within our team. Our players have really embraced that. They've done a good job of sometimes not always fun to hear what you're not good at, to figure out what you need to get better at. I think our guys have done a really good job of attacking that.
Q. Speaking with Jeff earlier, he talked about how it was a big honor to be here. Why was he the right choice?
DAN LANNING: Yeah, Jeff is just a great example of a guy that's put in the hard work. He made a position change early on in college, and now begun through the process of changing himself, his body. Really become a student of the game. He's a guy that lives by example
every single day. He exudes some of the attributes we want our players to have.
Q. You said last season pass-rush needed to get better. You said that spring season. Now that you've evaluated spring ball, why do you feel your group is better at that area?
DAN LANNING: Yeah, I think we have better depth, better understanding of what we're trying to accomplish. We have done a good job in recruiting, bringing some great talent in that can make us better there.
Q. You're really big every week on talking to your players about going to the doctor, getting a
prescription, putting it into execution. For Dan Lanning, looking back over year one, what did the
doctor say over the off-season?
DAN LANNING: I'm not going to give you all the secrets of the trade. I got a lot to improve on, just like everybody on the team. Just like that SWOT analysis, what are your strengths and weaknesses, and are you willing to hear them? We leaned into recently some of the principles that were written down in 1977 by Rob Strasser for Nike. Those 10 principles, a lot of those hold true today. Our business has changed is one of those big principles. We have to be willing to adapt in a world of college football where everything changes. We talked about living off the land. We have great resources at Oregon. We shared a story of Mariano Rivera as a kid used a cardboard glove. Wasn't worried at looking at someone else's plate, he was focused on what he
needed to do to get better. That's the same thing I try to do. That's certainly what our players are trying to do in our program right now.
Q. A question for you, Kirby Smart and Georgia is the archetype, you had a big part in that. Do you have conversations with Kirby in the off-season? Have you given any advice or had conversations with Kenny Dillingham, the Arizona State new head coach?
DAN LANNING: As a head coach, we don't get a lot of wiggle time to talk to each other. Every time you are talking to each other, you feel like you should be talking to a recruit. Certainly I get a opportunity to catch up with Coach Smart and have a lot of admiration and respect for the opportunities he created for me. I have that same relationship with Kenny. We're talking more about each other's families than football. He's a great student of the game. He's going to be a phenomenal coach for Arizona State and excited to see what he does there.
Q. Can you talk about the impact that the newcoming students -- that you plan on them making?
DAN LANNING: Yeah, I hope a big one. We have over 45 newcomers on scholarship, over 50 players on our team that are new to our roster. You hope they do a great job of transitioning in with the guys we already have here, some great veteran leadership that exists on our team.
One thing that has been great is the opportunities we get to spend together away from football. I think that makes that transition that much smoother for our players. Recently we were able to do some community service. I'm proud of the fact that we have in the last six months done over 850 hours of community service with 16 different organizations. I think that's a part of realizing, these guys, what's it mean to be an Oregon Duck. It means doing a little bit more. Those guys, as they transition, getting to be a part of where you build beds for a community or do some of those things, I think that helps with that transition process.
Q. Can you describe the synergy you have with Bo Nix? How did that play into the relationship last year, and how more in sync are you this year?
DAN LANNING: I could tell you what Bo is thinking right now (laughter). No, competing against Bo is where it starts. You see how much of a competitor he is. Getting to go against him, I knew he was a guy I didn't want to face. Bo is not just our quarterback, he's also my baby-sitter. I walked in the house the other day. My wife was out with some of the other coaches' wives I believe. Bo is in the living room. I'm like, What are you up to? He goes, The boys just finished basketball practice, they're getting ready for bed. So there's a unique connection there. It's more than just football. He's a member of the family, so...
Q. Obviously there's so much quarterback talent in the Pac-12 this year. From a defensive point of view, how do you approach that?
DAN LANNING: You try to figure out what they do best and stop it. It's certainly exciting times to be in this league. You get to go against great quarterbacks every single week. I think that's part of the challenge that every real competitor enjoys, is getting to go against elite competition.
Q. With the landscape changing in the Pac-12, with USC and UCLA going to the Big Ten, how do you feel that's going to affect the program's recruiting appeal?
DAN LANNING: I'm really focused on Oregon. We've been able to recruit elite talent since I've been here. We'll continue to do that. Our focus is winning games. I'm a true believer if you win games, the rest takes care of itself.
THE MODERATOR: 10 wins last season. You're entering year six. You look at what you were able to do last year, you finish with a blowout win over Florida in the Vegas
Bowl, you have facility upgrades, great players, great new quarterback. Sustained success is the goal. Where are you, big picture, coming into year six?
JONATHAN SMITH: That is the goal to continue to grow and sustain. We've made some nice progress over the last five years. Facility-wise, opened up a brand-new completed Reser Stadium this fall. I feel really good about the locker room. Got a lot of returning players that have been productive, at the same time some new additions to add to that. Coaching staff has had solid continuity. Allowed us to establish an identity on both sides of the ball. That allows
you to sustain. Again, each year is new. Just 'cause what happened last year took place doesn't guarantee you anything for this fall. I know our guys are excited about the challenge that this
conference is going to represent.
Q. Prior to this head coaching gig, you have never been a head coach, correct? I just want you to explain to everyone how you got here, what inspired you, and what do you think were the biggest factors in getting to where you are right now?
JONATHAN SMITH: Yeah, that's a good question. Like you mentioned, you become the head coach, we've been doing it now for five, six years, I always try to keep in the forefront of my mind what it was like to be an assistant, the experience of that. Things I appreciated, things I didn't being an assistant. I do think for me, leadership role, it's people-focused. It's the others that are around you and their experience of how their day to day is like. Are we doing things at the cutting edge? Are we competitive? You want that continued buy-in. Been fortunate with the people we've surrounded the building with. The head coach's role has continued to
change over those five years. This job now I think is quite a bit different than it was five years ago with the ever-changing landscape of recruiting and whatnot. I still think that core piece of the people you have yourself around, remembering what their experience is like, you're trying to create an environment where people can do their best work. We're striving to do that every day.
Q. After the schedule that you had last year, the addition of DJ, how much further along is this
program? What does he bring as far as championship pedigree?
JONATHAN SMITH: He brings a lot. Again, I go back to the experience we had last year, this roster continuing to grow and improve. But it's college football. You have to replace some guys. If you want to win a championship each year, you need newcomers, next guy up, development of your freshmen, sophomores that need to be ready to play. Again, with the landscape, transfer portal, opportunity to create more competition in the QB room, I think that only makes the QB room better. We're living that experience right now. DJ comes along, he's played in some big-time games, this is a whole new offense on him, but also competing against a guy that started eight games for us, then we recruited I think a really freshman that has a bright
future in Aidan Chiles. You have three guys competing that way, I think it will only make everybody better.
Q. You got the best running game top to bottom in the Pac-12 with Martinez, Fenwick and Griffin. With the change in not stopping the clock after the first down, how does that help Oregon State against some of those high-powered offenses like Southern Cal?
JONATHAN SMITH: You're kind of all over it there with our ability. We want to be able to run the ball. Let's face it, when you establish the line of scrimmage, we do shorten the game, play some good defense. That's a recipe that can work for us. We'll try to take advantage of that. We do need to throw the ball better, in my mind, than we did last year. You have all these quarterbacks coming up on this stage all day today, in this league, with the level of quarterback play, you got to score some points if you want to win. We got to be able to do that. With the rule change, I do think that helps us because we want to run the ball and we're into shortening the game.
Q. Based on the way the USC game finished last year, with the way they're allowing to push the scrum, do you see any change in that rule? To me it's ridiculous, there's no forward progress rule anymore. It's basically until these guys go down, you get five big guys pushing the guy for the two yards.
JONATHAN SMITH: Yeah, I don't think it's an easy thing to officiate. I will say that. We did, yeah, got on the wrong side against SC. We got some fortunate movement, too, from our O-line against the Ducks from about three yards out. All I'll say is I don't know if there's a rule change. The way they interpret it maybe needs to be defined better.
Q. You're part of the group, one of the six teams that finished in the top 25 last season. Going into this season, there is a sense from the outside that there's the top six and the bottom six. Which of the other six, which team there do you think has the best chance of
getting into the top six?
JONATHAN SMITH: Well, yeah, predetermine who is top and who is not, I get that. I just think week in and week out in this league, you better bring your A game or you're going to be beat. I think the bottom twelve can beat the top one on a given Saturday. Having said that, I have so much respect for these guys on the stage. Justin Wilcox, the defense he always had, how tight the games we've had year in and year out with those guys. He does a phenomenal job. A lot of new buzz, excitement, in Colorado, down at Arizona State. I think both those two have a proven track record. Coach Prime, what he got done at his previous stop, winning a bunch of games. Kenny was phenomenal offensively for the Ducks this last year. Got new buzz and energy there. I think Jedd has done phenomenal for being the two year, the turnaround that's taken place, their ability to score, now that they got the third year into his system with that quarterback. I'm not totally answering your question with one. I think all of them have opportunities to do really, really well this year.
Q. Can you talk about your quarterbacks, Aidan Chiles, DJ, and their play. Will they be able to
compete?
JONATHAN SMITH: Yeah, we do like our quarterback room. I'll start with Aidan because you mentioned him first. He got here in January straight out of high school. Really performed well in spring practice. You think about spring practice. 90% of the guys practicing have been in the program for a year. You only got a small amount of newcomers that are brand-new. He's one of those, and competing at a level right with those guys, for a kid who is 17 years old, he won't turn 18 till October. DJ came along as well in January, got a bunch of reps through the spring, got more and more comfortable from practice 1 to 15. They had a good teammate in Ben Gulbranson, started for us last year, eight games. They worked well together, communicated. Well understood we're going to let this get into August, give a bunch of reps for the first couple weeks and let the dust settle.
Q. To have a leader like that, when he decided to come back, how are you feeling about where the offense is?
DAN LANNING: It certainly helps having your quarterback back, right? We were one of the best teams in college football protecting our quarterback last year. A lot of that credit goes to Bo, but a lot of that goes to our offensive line. We have some of those pieces back. There's going to be a new group in front of them. We have the talent. As we went through our SWOT analysis, one of our weaknesses, we haven't had the same experience on the offensive line this year. How do we create that? I'm so impressed with the job the offensive line has done in creating that this off-season. The extra work they do after workouts, the time they spend together to create that
chemistry that's necessary. But certainly Bo is a big piece of that. You talk about having weapons outside, a great backfield. I think all those pieces add together to set us up for success.
Q. With the transfer portal, with where college football is, seems like there's never time to take a break. Your core DNA trait is connection. How do you make sure that is a point of emphasis with all the responsibilities, requests that go your way?
DAN LANNING: Yeah, you got to remember what's the most important piece. For us, that is the most important piece. That's the secret sauce for us. On fourth down, you're going to go that much harder when you care about the guy next to you. It's just as important for our coaches and our families. We just got off some vacation time. But I'm sure Sauphia is ready for me to go back to work right now. The rules are different when I'm at the house. We love having the players over at the house. Spending time with them away from football, community service, those things I think are really special for us.
Q. A lot of newcomers at linebacker. I'm curious how important Jeff is going to be there and just an overview of that group.
DAN LANNING: Yeah, overall I'm really excited about that group. I think nowadays in college football, at linebacker especially, you have to be really athletic. The day and age of having an old mike linebacker that can go B gap to B gap or C gap to C gap, that's not a reality anymore.
You got to have guys that can run, guys that have blitz ability, can cover. Obviously Jeff fits those traits as a former safety. You have guys we were able to bring in like Jestin Jacobs, Connor Soelle. They'll add to that. Then you have a guy in Jamal Hill that we moved, as well. Also excited to see some of our young guys develop, Devon Jackson, some of the other guys on our team that have had really good off-seasons. It's a group that I'm excited about. I think we have some great talent there. We just have to get that experience on the field.
Q. When you talk about that front seven, it's a lot of four-, five-, six-, seven-year guys. What have they done to the 50 new faces that have entered into this
program?
DAN LANNING: Yeah, that leadership, it means a little bit more coming from a player than it does a coach. When Casey Rogers has something to say, he's speaking to a freshman, I think they hear the message a little bit better. One thing you're excited about is when you start to hear
your players say the same message they hear from you. They're the ones that live it day to day. I'm going to play zero snaps for Oregon this year, but those guys are going to be playing a lot of snaps. It's important they understand what the goals are of the team. When you have some
veteran leadership, that certainly helps.
Q. Most of your freshmen last year redshirted. Where are those guys at a year into the program? How much can you lean on those guys to provide more depth?
DAN LANNING: It's been fun this weekend. Really just being down here, I'm getting some text messages, updates from our strength coach, Coach Love, some of the gains these guys have had this off-season. Guys are going to have an opportunity to impact our program. Excited to see where those guys come along. If they're good enough, they're old enough. We don't care how old you are, we care about how good you are. We have players that are ready to take some field for us, great depth, and I hope some of those freshmen are a part of that.