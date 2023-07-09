Raevyn Rogers, Ryan Crouser heading back to World Championships

EUGENE, Ore-- The U.S. Outdoor Championships have officially come to a close.
In the span of four days, dozens of athletes from around the nation qualified at Hayward Field for this year's World Championships in Budapest, including two athletes the state of Oregon is very familiar with.
"It was just the cherry on top," said former Oregon Duck Raevyn Rogers
"To be able to win my third straight is something I'm very proud of," said Oregon native Ryan Crouser
On Sunday, both Rogers and Crouser turned plenty of the more than 7,000 heads that were watching them in Hayward Field.
In the women's 800m finals, Rogers took second place with a time of 1:59.83, which was her fastest time of the season.
The second place finish also marks the fourth time in the last five years that Rogers has finished in the top three of the women's 800m finals during the Outdoor Championships.
During most of the race, Rogers stayed towards the top of the pack and even led the group during the last stretch. However during the last roughly 50 meters, Rogers would be passed by the eventual winner Nia Akins (1:59.50).
"I didn't put any expectation on it and I think that that helped me run free and with joy," Rogers said.
Over the last several days Rogers has told the media that she's been running with a new mindset and no expectations. After the race, Rogers credited that new mindset towards her success. The only question is, how far can she now go?
"I'm just a whole new runner this time around," Rogers said. "Before, I was running and the goal was to make team. But it's more fulfilling when you are doing it for a purpose."
While Rogers was grateful for her second place finish, the defending World Champion in shot put, Ryan Crouser, was less thrilled about his performance.
"I was happy to walk away with the win, but technically it was a little rough," Crouser said.
Crouser won his third straight U.S. shot put title on a 22.86m (75 feet) throw early Sunday evening.
After the competition Crouser said the form on his throw was technically "awful", but was slightly happy that he could throw so far, despite the poor form.
"I would have liked to throw it a little bit farther, but still very happy with it," Crouser said.
While Rogers & Crouser will get to celebrate their achievements, others during today's competition will have to look towards their next opportunity.
During Sunday's competition, several former and current University of Oregon athletes were unable to qualify for the World Championships, including two former Oregon stars in Devon Allen and Kyree King.
Allen was unable to compete during Sunday's 110m hurdle semis after suffering an apparent calf injury back in June. During his first race since on Saturday, Allen appeared to have tweaked the injury.
After the race, Allen said he would try to nurse his calf and was hopeful that he would be able to compete in the semis. He would never suit up.
For King, the story was a little different. Towards the end of the men's 200m finals, King appeared to be grabbed by Cameron Miller, who suffered in injury midway through the race.
"I wasn't gonna be too angry, but I'm upset right now," said King after his race. "I hope the guy's okay, but in the process of him going down, he kind of grabbed my arm and all my momentum was lost and I just felt the race just leave."
However, despite not qualifying for Worlds this year, King and other athletes KEZI 9 Sports spoke with said instead of looking down, they'll look towards the more distant future.
"This is a pretty big meet, but I just use this as a stepping stone," King said. "I'll just take what I did here and move forward."
"Whenever these opportunities are given to me, I've got to take the," said Mia Brahe-Pedersen who finished 8th in the women's 200m final. "Eventually there's gonna be a situation where all the pressure hangs on me and is not on these other runners, and I need to be able to know how to manage that. So going through these, these situations and taking these opportunities as they come is huge."
The World Championships in Budapest will begin August 19.