Several Ducks advance, OSU's Kaylee Mitchell nabs first finals appearance in day one of Outdoor Championships

EUGENE, Ore-- Day one of the 2023 Toyota USATF Outdoor Championships wraps up with several former and current Oregon Ducks, and one Oregon State Beaver, advancing to the next round.
Raevyn Rogers was the first former Duck to advance on Thursday. Rogers ran an impressive 2:00.08 in the women's 800 meter to nab a spot in the semis.
"This year has been so insightful just for my growth," said Rogers. "Spiritually I've just grown in knowing myself and so I feel like the results are kind of showing because I'm running more confident in myself."
After Rogers several other former and current Ducks were able to secure themselves a spot in either the semis or finals, in their respective events, including: English Gardner, Jenna Prandini (women's 100m), Micah Williams (men's 100m), Makenzie Dunmore (women's 400m), Jackson Mestler (3,000m steeplechase), Mathew Centrowitz, Cole Hocker, John Gregorek & Sam Prakel (men's 1,500m) and Nikki Hiltz (women's 1,500m).
"It's easy now cause no one expects me to do nothing," said Williams. "I'm just going out there trying to prove everybody wrong."
"I've been given the God given talent and I was given this opportunity to compete here, which means I belong here," said Gardner. "I just have to stay focused, execute, and it's mine."
Oregon State also had a great showing in day one of competition. Recent graduate Kaylee Mitchell propelled herself to a second place performance in the women's 3,000m steeplechase, which secured her a spot in the finals.
Mitchell ran a season best 9:38.15 during her heat, finishing just under two seconds behind former World Champion Emma Coburn.
"I'm really happy about it," said Mitchell. "My goal was definitely to make the final on Saturday."
Several athletes will be back in action on Friday including Rogers, Gardner, Prandini, Dunmore and Williams.
Centrowitz, Hocker, Gregorek, Prakel, Hiltz, Mestler and Mitchell will competing again on Saturday.