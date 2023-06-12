Sheldon softball pitcher named Oregon Gatorade Player of the Year

EUGENE, Ore– Sheldon pitcher Payton Burnham has been named the 2023 Oregon Softball Gatorade Player of the Year.
The star ace was dominant from the circle for the Irish (30-1) in her junior year throwing 375 strikeouts, along with a batting average of .404.
CONGRATS! Gatorade Oregon Softball Player of the Year #gatoradePOY pic.twitter.com/3IsOMtuobU— SheldonAthletics (@gosheldonirish) June 12, 2023
Burnham was also key for Sheldon down the stretch, as the team battled their way to their first state championship in softball, second in program history according to OSAA, since 2019.
Burnham will enter her senior year as one of the best pitchers in the state, as the Irish look to repeat as state champions for the first time in softball program history.