South Eugene graduate moving on to Round of 16 with Team Jamaica in Women's World Cup

MELBOURNE, Australia-- Former South Eugene goalkeeper Liya Brooks is moving on to the Round of 16, along with her teammates on Team Jamaica, in the 2023 Women's World Cup.
On Wednesday, Team Jamaica punch their ticket to the knockout round after pulling off one of the most unexpected upsets of this year's World Cup by drawing a 0-0 tie with Brazil, the No. 8 ranked team in the world.
Brooks is currently a backup goalkeeper for the 2023 Jamaican team. She will also be enrolling at Washington State University in the fall where she play for the Cougars women's soccer team.
Brooks played as a goalkeeper for the South Eugene Axe from 2021-2023.