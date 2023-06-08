South Eugene signing ceremony

EUGENE, Ore– On Thursday, South Eugene High School held a signing ceremony to honor and recognize several of their student-athletes who will be taking their talents to the collegiate level.
“I’m going to remember my team the most,” said Cameron Gupta, who will be heading to Emory University to compete in track & field & cross country. “I formed lifelong connections with people way younger than me. I think those friendships and this little community we formed has been amazing.”
“I think the thing I most going to remember is my teammates,” said Isabella Wilde, who will be competing in water polo at Occidental College. They’ve just made a crazy impact on me.”
Seven student-athletes in total were recognized today including Gupta, Wilde, Claire Sheeran, Leo Reeves, Samantha DiMarco, Boden Hanley and Solomon Nice for their athletic and academic achievements.
“One of the big lessons I am going to take with me is just how much you can grow in four years,” said Sheeran, who is heading to the University of San Diego to compete in swimming. “I am really excited to move on to college and see how I can continue to grow.”
Several of those students will be taking their talents to universities across the country, such as the University of Washington and the University of California, while others like Nice will be staying closer to home.
Nice told KEZI 9 he plans on attending Lane Community College where he will be a member of the Titans’ basketball team.
“Staying in town for my family is a big thing,” said Nice.
Although Nice will be staying much closer to home than others, he said that he will miss the South Eugene community.
“Just the community and the guys I've been able to play with,” he said “I've only been a part of basketball here but the guys, as freshmen, they brought me in right away and took me under their wing and it's just been great all around."
South Eugene High School’s “Class of 2023 Commencement” ceremony will take place in Silva Concert Hall at Hult Center for the Performing Arts at 7:00pm, Tuesday, June 13, 2023.