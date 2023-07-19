Springfield Millers host football camp in partnership with Oregon Army National Guard

SPRINGFIELD, Ore-- Kids from across the Springfield community got to enjoy playing some football next to Silke Field on Wednesday, thanks to a partnership between the Springfield Millers football team and the Oregon Army National Guard.
"It's the sheer joy of the youth football players that makes it for everybody," said Head Coach Franke Geske.
"I'm just hoping that these kids leave here with a great experience," said Defensive Line Coach Joe Ma'aseia.
From nine to eleven in the morning, kids from the fourth to the eighth grade got to practice in skill drills ranging from tackling, to running routes and even throwing some passes. Then at 12 p.m., kids attending the camp got to compete in an obstacle course set up by the Oregon Army National Guard.
While kids attending the camp got to enjoy their time in the sun, Coach Geske & Coach Ma'aseia were also watching their players closely to see not only how they interacted with the kids, but to see if the lessons they've taught them were sticking.
"I think the one thing we are seeing from our football players this year is their willingness to take in some new concepts," said Ma'aseia. "Not only that, I think it is a lot easier for them to transition to a new coach because of the success that Geske has had in the past."
"They have to become proficient at what they do," said Geske. "This is just a great shot to see leadership, but I don't want to be a broken record, but also see what they impart on what they've done."
The football camp will last through Friday and will have even more football drills, games, a jumbo slide, Otter Pops and a helicopter on the last day.