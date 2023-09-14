Thriller from Morrow: South Eugene Axe get first league win in nearly four years

EUGENE, Ore-- After nearly four years of close calls, blowouts and cancelled seasons at Morrow Field, the South Eugene Axe are flying high after getting their second win of the season in a close game Thursday night against Willamette.
"The boys played really hard," Head Coach Edmund Rivera. "They had their backs up against the wall. Willamette's a good team. Willamette's a very good team. Very resilient. I'm proud of the way we bounced back."
South Eugene (2-1) started the night red-hot on offense, defense and special teams. On Willamette's first drive, the Wolverines (0-3) were forced to a quick three-and-out. Then on the very next play, South Eugene's Mack Mulford came up big for the team by blocking the punt and putting the Axe in scoring position.
South Eugene running back Ronan Schmidt would then go on to score the game's first touchdown, giving the Axe an 8-0 lead after the two-point conversion.
"He's a force to be reckoned with," Coach Rivera said. "He's resilient, he's playing on a bad ankle, but would never know by seeing him run."
After a sack and fumble recovery by South Eugene on the next Wolverines' drive, Schmidt would go on to score his second touchdown of the night giving the Axe a 14-0 lead.
From there, Willamette would take on over, scoring its first touchdown of the night with 11:54 left in the first half the on a Blake Thornton pass to Aiden Nero.
Willamette would trail South Eugene to begin the fourth quarter. However the Wolverines would get within one point, after running back Tyson Rather pushed his way into the end zone for the score.
However during the extra point, South Eugene would the ultimately block the kick, keeping their lead safe.
On the ensuing kickoff, South Eugene's Isiah Francis would take the ball, nearly 80 yards, back to the end zone for the score, increasing the Axe lead to eight.
The Axe would go on to score another touchdown moments later, after a Wolverines turnover, on a massive Schmidt run giving South Eugene a 28-13 lead.
Willamette would score two more touchdowns before the end of the night, including one with 1:32 left in regulation, but two blocked extra points and a failed two-point conversion by the Wolverines would ultimately lead to their defeat.
"I'm feeling pretty good," Coach Rivera said. "I'm happy for the families. I'm happy for the community. I'm happy for the student body and I'm happy for this school."
With a 28-25 victory, South Eugene secures its first league win since 2019, when the Axe defeated Springfield 50-7.
With a third defeat in a row, the Willamette Wolverines begin their season winless for the first time since 2021.