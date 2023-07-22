Marshfield's Daphne Scriven wins 2022-2023 Most Valuable Teammate Scholarship

COOS BAY, Ore-- On Thursday, Marshfield's Daphne Scriven was declared one of the winners of this year's Most Valuable Teammate Scholarship, presented by OSAA and the Oregon Army National Guard.
Scriven, along side Cameron Proudfoot from Heppner High School and Coralie Quist Knopf from McLoughlin High School will be taking home $1,000 to use towards any school, college, or university of their choice.
Scriven plays for Marshfield's girls basketball team and also competes in track & field where she's the back-to-back State Champion in 4A girls discus.
According to OSAA, Daphne has earned a 3.70 GPA so far at Marshfield while balancing sports and volunteering countless hours towards extracurricular programs and projects. She is a member of the National Honor Society and Science National Honor Society, where she has been elected as the SNHS president for the upcoming school year.
This is the first school year that the Oregon Army National Guard has sponsored the Most Valuable Teammate program.