McDowell's four hits lift Beavs to 10-4 win over No. 23 USC

CORVALLIS, Ore--- Micah McDowell's four hits helped Oregon State Baseball to a 10-4 win over No. 23 USC, at Goss Stadium, on Friday.
Oregon State's (22-11, 8-8 Pac 12) Micah McDowell went 4-5 and three RBI.
As a team, Oregon State had 13 hits on 35 at bats.
Trent Sellers managed 5.1 innings for Oregon State. Sellers allowed two runs off five hits. Sellers had seven strikeouts. With the win, Sellers improves to 5-3 on the season.
Oregon State will get USC (21-11-1, 9-4 Pac 12) for game two on Saturday. The first pitch at Goss Stadium is set for 7:00 p.m.