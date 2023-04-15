 Skip to main content
Mercado's complete-game helps Ducks to series win over No. 7 Stanford

Mercado Gem

EUGENE, Ore--- A day after Oregon's Jace Stoffal pitched a complete-game shutout, Logan Mercado pitched a one-run complete game. Mercado's performance gave Oregon Baseball an 8-1 win over No. 7 Stanford, and helped the Ducks to a 2-0 series lead. Saturday's Oregon win at PK Park clinches a series victory for the Ducks. 

During Mercado's complete-game, Oregon (24-9, 9-5 Pac 12) used home runs from Sabin Ceballos and Jacob Walsh to build an early lead. 

Mercado allowed five hits and registered seven strikeouts. Mercado also improved to 3-0 on the season. 

Matt Scott started on the bump for Stanford (22-10, 10-4 Pac 12). Scott managed 5.1 innings, allowing six runs off eight hits. Scott took his first loss of the season. 

Oregon and Stanford will play game three ,on Sunday, at PK Park. The first pitch is set for 12:00 p.m. 

