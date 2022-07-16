Mitch Canham signs five-year contract extension with OSU

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State baseball head coach Mitch Canham isn't leaving Corvallis anytime soon.
On Friday, the Beavers signed Canham to a five-year contract extension through the 2029 season.
Assistant coaches Rich Dorman and Ryan Gipson also received two-year extensions through the 2024 season.
The Beavers won 48 games in 2022 and appeared in a NCAA Super Regional for the eighth time in program history. OSU finished second in the Pac-12. Pitcher Cooper Hjerpe was named the National Pitcher of the Year by multiple media organizations.