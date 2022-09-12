Musgrave out vs. Montana State

CORVALLIS, Ore. -- Oregon State tight end Luke Musgrave will not play against Montana State this week after suffering an injury against Fresno State on Saturday.
Musgrave has 11 catches for 169 yards and one touchdown through two games this season.
OSU head coach Jonathan Smith is hopeful Musgrave can return in a few weeks.
"He's going to be missed for a game," Smith said. "He made some big-time plays for us. I do think we have some other weapons. Just like we told the team yesterday, getting into week two, three, it's college football. It's next man up. We got weapons out there in the backfield and to throw it to. We got some good tight ends in that room. So we'll have to adjust."
The Beavers and Bobcats will kick off at 5 p.m. Saturday from Providence Park in Portland.