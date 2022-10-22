Nix shines as No. 10 Oregon topples No. 9 UCLA

EUGENE, Ore--- Since at least 1996, there have only been three Oregon quarterbacks to throw for five or more touchdowns in multiple games in a single season. As of Saturday, those quarterbacks are Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix.
Nix joined the two Oregon greats during No. 10 Oregon's 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA.
The Senior transfer played a near perfect game at Autzen Stadium. Nix threw 22-28 for 283 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 51 rushing yards.
Oregon receiver Troy Franklin stacked up 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns with his eight receptions.
Oregon's victory propels it to the top spot in the Pac 12 standings. Oregon now stands as the lone undefeated team in conference play (4-0).
Up next, Oregon will travel to California on Saturday. That game will start at 12:30 p.m.