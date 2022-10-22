 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY IN EFFECT FOR EASTERN LANE COUNTY UNTIL 6 PM
PDT MONDAY...

The Lane Regional Air Protection Agency has continued an Air Quality
Advisory for eastern Lane County, which is in effect until 6 PM PDT
Monday. All other counties west of the Cascades have been canceled.

A Smoke Air Quality Advisory remains in effect for eastern Lane
County. The Cedar Creek wildfire burning in the region combined with
forecasted conditions will cause air quality to reach unhealthy
levels at times through Monday.

Pollutants in smoke can cause burning eyes, runny nose, aggravate
heart and lung diseases, and aggravate other serious health
problems. Limit outdoor activities and keep children indoors if it
is smoky. Please follow medical advice if you have a heart or lung
condition.

More information about air quality can be found at:
www.lrapa.org

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 2 PM PDT SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Northwest winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt and
seas 8 to 13 ft at 12 seconds.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 2 PM PDT Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

* THUNDERSTORMS...A chance of thunderstorms tonight through
Saturday. Brief heavy rain, small hail and isolated gusts to
35 kt possible near any storm.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

Nix shines as No. 10 Oregon topples No. 9 UCLA

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks beat UCLA 2022

EUGENE, Ore--- Since at least 1996, there have only been three Oregon quarterbacks to throw for five or more touchdowns in multiple games in a single season. As of Saturday, those quarterbacks are Marcus Mariota, Justin Herbert, and Bo Nix. 

Nix joined the two Oregon greats during No. 10 Oregon's 45-30 win over No. 9 UCLA. 

The Senior transfer played a near perfect game at Autzen Stadium. Nix threw 22-28 for 283 yards, five touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He also carried the ball eight times for 51 rushing yards. 

Oregon receiver Troy Franklin stacked up 132 receiving yards and two touchdowns with his eight receptions. 

Oregon's victory propels it to the top spot in the Pac 12 standings. Oregon now stands as the lone undefeated team in conference play (4-0). 

Up next, Oregon will travel to California on Saturday. That game will start at 12:30 p.m. 

Recommended for you