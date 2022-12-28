Nix-to-Cota TD connection caps off Oregon's comeback win in Holiday Bowl

SAN DIEGO, Cali--- A touchdown connection from Bo Nix to Medford native Chase Cota, with 19 seconds left in the 2022 Holiday Bowl, ensured No. 15 Oregon's 28-27 win over North Carolina on Wednesday.
The win caps off a 10-win season in Dan Lanning's first year as the Oregon head coach.
Oregon's offense struggled through a majority of the 2nd half of the game. The Ducks fell to a 24-14 deficit with 9:13 left in the 4th quarter.
Nix would hit Troy Franklin on a six-yard touchdown with 6:58 left. The score got Oregon within three points, still trailing 24-21.
UNC would eat most of the clock away on the ensuing drive. Noah Burnette made a 44-yard field goal to give UNC a 27-21 lead.
The Ducks final drive started with 2:24 left in the game. The Ducks drove 79 yards on eight plays. Bo Nix hit Chase Cota on a six-yard touchdown to tie the game with 19 seconds left.
Camden Lewis's PAT attempt bounced off an upright and through the posts. The Ducks took a 28-27 lead after trailing by 10 in the 4th quarter.
The Oregon defense held on the final drive to ensure the win.
Despite the game-winning throw from Bo Nix, Oregon's efforts were certainly led by running back Bucky Irving. Irving ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Bo Nix finished 23-30 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception.
UNC quarterback Drake Maye finished 18-35 for 206 yards and three touchdowns.
The Holiday Bowl victory finished Oregon's 2022 season. The Ducks finish 10-3 on the year. North Carolina finishes 9-4.