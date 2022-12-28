 Skip to main content
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 1 AM PST
THURSDAY...
...GALE WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 7 AM PST
THURSDAY...

* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, seas 8 to 12 ft at 13 seconds and
southeast winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts up to 35 kt expected.
For the Small Craft Advisory, seas 9 to 14 ft at 13 seconds
and south winds 10 to 20 kt with gusts up to 30 kt.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Gale Warning, from 1 AM to 7 AM PST Thursday. Small
Craft Advisory, until 1 AM PST Thursday.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Gale Warning means winds of 34 to 47 knots are imminent or
occurring. Operating a vessel in gale conditions requires
experience and properly equipped vessels. It is highly
recommended that mariners without the proper experience seek safe
harbor prior to the onset of gale conditions.

&&

Nix-to-Cota TD connection caps off Oregon's comeback win in Holiday Bowl

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

SAN DIEGO, Cali--- A touchdown connection from Bo Nix to Medford native Chase Cota, with 19 seconds left in the 2022 Holiday Bowl, ensured No. 15 Oregon's 28-27 win over North Carolina on Wednesday. 

The win caps off a 10-win season in Dan Lanning's first year as the Oregon head coach. 

Oregon's offense struggled through a majority of the 2nd half of the game. The Ducks fell to a 24-14 deficit with 9:13 left in the 4th quarter. 

Nix would hit Troy Franklin on a six-yard touchdown with 6:58 left. The score got Oregon within three points, still trailing 24-21. 

UNC would eat most of the clock away on the ensuing drive. Noah Burnette made a 44-yard field goal to give UNC a 27-21 lead. 

The Ducks final drive started with 2:24 left in the game. The Ducks drove 79 yards on eight plays. Bo Nix hit Chase Cota on a six-yard touchdown to tie the game with 19 seconds left. 

Camden Lewis's PAT attempt bounced off an upright and through the posts. The Ducks took a 28-27 lead after trailing by 10 in the 4th quarter. 

The Oregon defense held on the final drive to ensure the win. 

Despite the game-winning throw from Bo Nix, Oregon's efforts were certainly led by running back Bucky Irving. Irving ran for 149 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries. 

Bo Nix finished 23-30 for 205 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception. 

UNC quarterback Drake Maye finished 18-35 for 206 yards and three touchdowns. 

The Holiday Bowl victory finished Oregon's 2022 season. The Ducks finish 10-3 on the year. North Carolina finishes 9-4. 

