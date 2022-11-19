 Skip to main content
No. 12 Ducks outlast No. 10 Utah, keep Pac 12 Championship hopes alive

EUGENE, Ore--- The final game at Autzen Stadium in 2022 was a good one for Ducks fans. No. 12 Oregon outlasted No. 10 Utah to claim a 20-17 victory. Saturday's win keeps Oregon's hopes to make the Pac 12 Championship Game alive. 

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix played through an ankle injury. He finished 25-37 for 287 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 

Utah quarterback Cam Rising was 21-38 for 170 yards, zero touchdowns, and three interceptions. 

Oregon will now take on No. 23 Oregon State. That game will be at Reser Stadium on Saturday, November 26. Oregon can clinch a Pac 12 Championship Game berth with a win. 

