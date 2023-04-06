No. 16 Ducks shutout Lindenwood

EUGENE, Ore--- No. 16 Oregon shutout Lindenwood, 8-0, at Jane Sanders Stadium on Saturday. The Ducks completed the shutout in six innings.
Oregon (24-11, 5-7 Pac 12) was led by pitcher Morgan Scott. Scott pitched six innings, allowing just one hit. Scott added five strikeouts to the box score. Scott improved to 7-4 on the season.
Lindenwood (13-19, 5-6 OVC) was led by pitcher Amanda Weyh. Weyh pitched three innings, allowing seven hits and six runs. Weyh falls to 5-7 on the year.
Up next, Oregon and Lindenwood will play game two on Friday. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. at Jane Sanders Stadium.