...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 8 PM PST SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Seas 9 to 13 ft at 15 seconds and west winds 5 to 15 kt
with gusts up to 20 kt. Gusts to 25 kt north of Cape Foulweather
through early Friday evening.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 8 PM PST Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

No. 17 Oregon Women fall to No. 10 UCLA, 82-74

EUGENE, Ore--- A valiant comeback effort from the 17th ranked Ducks fell short at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday. Oregon nearly erased an 18-point, 4th quarter deficit in an 82-74 loss to No. 10 UCLA. 

 "What I am going to take away is our fight to the finish," said Oregon head coach Kelly Graves. "Unfortunately we didn't play with that same kind of fight early. I thought we did some of the things we wanted to do."

UCLA (13-1, 2-0 Pac 12) shot 9-24 from three while Oregon (10-3, 1-1 Pac 12) went 6-17.

The Ducks turned the ball over 20 times but had a 41-33 advantage on the boards.

Oregon was led by senior Endyia Rogers. Rogers had 18 points in her 37 minutes. Rogers shot 5-17 from the field and 2-6 from downtown. She also added five assists. 

Oregon's Te-Hina PaoPao finished with 17 points along with Grace VanSlooten. 

UCLA was led by Kiki Rice and Charisma Osborne who had 21 and 17 points respectively. 

Up next, Oregon will play USC on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. That game will be at Matthew Knight Arena.

