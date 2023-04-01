No. 18 Ducks complete Saturday sweep of Beavs in softball rivalry series

CORVALLIS, Ore--- The No. 18 Ducks completed a Saturday sweep of Oregon State during the rivalry softball series, on Saturday, at Kelly Field.
With Friday's game one postponed due to rainy weather, the two teams played a double-header for Saturday.
In game one, the Ducks scored four runs in the top of the 7th inning to secure a 10-4 win.
Oregon's Morgan Scott pitched five innings, allowing four runs off seven hits. Scott put two batters down on strikes.
Oregon State's Tarni Stepto pitched all seven innings, allowing 10 runs off 10 hits. Stepto had nine strikeouts and five errors.
In Game two, Oregon secured a 2-0 win to secure the series win.
Oregon's Stevie Hansen pitched 6.1 innings allowing zero runs and four hits. Hansen had three strikeouts.
Oregon State's Ellie Garcia pitched seven innings, allowing two runs off just one hit.
Oregon and Oregon State will play game three at Kelly Field. Sunday's first pitch is set for 3:00 p.m.