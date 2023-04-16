 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

No. 18 Oregon Softball completes sweep of Arizona State

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

TEMPE, Ari--- No. 18 Oregon's 4-0 win over Arizona State, on Sunday, completed a three-game Oregon sweep of the Sun Devils. 

Stevie Hansen pitched five innings for the Ducks (28-11, 8-7 Pac 12), allowing no runs and three hits. Hansen improved to 16-4 on the season. 

Mac Osborne pitched three innings for the Sun Devils (21-16, 5-10 Pac 12), allowing two runs off four hits. Osborne fell to 4-10 on the season. 

Up next for Oregon, a Tuesday double-header against Portland State. The first pitch at Jane Sanders Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m.

Recommended for you