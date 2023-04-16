No. 18 Oregon Softball completes sweep of Arizona State

TEMPE, Ari--- No. 18 Oregon's 4-0 win over Arizona State, on Sunday, completed a three-game Oregon sweep of the Sun Devils.
Stevie Hansen pitched five innings for the Ducks (28-11, 8-7 Pac 12), allowing no runs and three hits. Hansen improved to 16-4 on the season.
Mac Osborne pitched three innings for the Sun Devils (21-16, 5-10 Pac 12), allowing two runs off four hits. Osborne fell to 4-10 on the season.
Up next for Oregon, a Tuesday double-header against Portland State. The first pitch at Jane Sanders Stadium is set for 3:00 p.m.