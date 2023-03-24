No. 19 Oregon Softball downs No. 3 UCLA, 3-0

EUGENE, Ore--- No. 19 Oregon Softball shutout No. 3 UCLA, 3-0, at Jane Sanders Stadium on Friday.
Oregon's (20-9, 3-4 Pac 12) Morgan Scott pitched all seven innings, allowing zero runs off just two hits. Scott also registered four strikeouts and improved to 5-3 on the season.
UCLA's (27-4, 4-3 Pac 12) Megan Faraimo went six innings and allowed three runs off four hits. Faraimo registered six strikeouts and fell to 13-2.
Oregon's Terra McGowan was a big part of Oregon's game one victory. McGowan's 1st-inning homer gave the Ducks a 1-0 lead. The Ducks never looked back.
McGowan would give the Ducks insurance in the bottom of the 5th. McGowan doubled, bringing in Paige Sinicki and extending the lead to 3-0.
Oregon will have two chances to clinch the series win. Game two will be on Saturday, at 2:00 p.m. Game three will be on Sunday at 12:00 p.m.