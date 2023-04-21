No. 21 Beavs fend off late rally to take down No. 19 ASU, 13-11

TEMPE, Ariz--- Garret Forester's two home runs helped No. 21 Oregon State hold off a late rally from No. 19 Arizona State on Friday night. Oregon State (26-11, 11-8, Pac 12) defeated Arizona State (25-12, 11-4 Pac 12), 13-11.
With the win, Oregon State takes a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.
Forrester's two home runs brought in five of Oregon State's 13 runs.
Trent Sellers got the start for the Beavs. Sellers put together five innings of work, allowing seven hits and five runs. However, Sellers turned it over to Ian Lawson with an 11-5 lead. Sellers improved to 6-3 on the season.
Up next, Oregon State and Arizona State will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.