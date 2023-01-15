No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime

EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85.
"A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."
Endyia Rogers led the ducks with 33 points on 6-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.
Chance Gray scored a career-high 22 points.
Oregon is now 13-5 overall and 4-3 in PAC-12 play. The Ducks are back on the court Friday night in Corvallis against Oregon State.
Tip off is set for 8 PM.