Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST THIS
EVENING...
...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 11 PM THIS EVENING
TO 3 PM PST MONDAY...
...GALE WARNING HAS EXPIRED...

* WHAT...For the Hazardous Seas Warning, very steep and
hazardous seas 13 to 16 ft at 11 seconds and southwest winds
15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. For the Small Craft
Advisory, seas 9 to 12 ft at 17 seconds and west winds 10 to
15 kt expected.

* WHERE...Coastal waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR
out 10 NM and Waters from Cape Foulweather to Florence OR from
10 to 60 NM.

* WHEN...Hazardous Seas Warning, until 10 PM PST this evening.
Small Craft Advisory, from 11 PM this evening to 3 PM PST
Monday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

No.21 Oregon falls to Washigton State in overtime

  • Updated
  • 0
Ducks fall to Utah in Pac-12 Championship 38-10

EUGENE, Ore. – Te-Hina Paopao's shot at the buzzer was just long as the Ducks comeback fell short against Washington State. The Cougars won in overtime 86-85.

"A little middle ball screen you know for Endyia, she had been hot I figured she might get something she has a great floater game," said Head coach Kelly Graves. "I thought if nothing else she would draw attention and she did, Grace (Van Slooten) was the secondary option on the roll and the third option was Te-Hina filling behind and I thought we actually got a pretty good look at it."

Endyia Rogers led the ducks with 33 points on 6-of-8 shooting from behind the three-point line.

Chance Gray scored a career-high 22 points.

Oregon is now 13-5 overall and 4-3 in PAC-12 play. The Ducks are back on the court Friday night in Corvallis against Oregon State.

Tip off is set for 8 PM.

Reporter

Catch Nick Ursini reporting on local news and sports weekdays on KEZI 9 News.

