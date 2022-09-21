No. 21 Oregon Volleyball beats Oregon State in Pac 12 opener

CORVALLIS, Ore--- No. 21 Oregon beat Oregon State, in front of a record student crowd, to open Pac 12 play on Wednesday. The Ducks took a 3-1 (25-21, 19-25, 25-19, 25-20) victory to improve to 7-2 and 1-0 in the Pac.
Brooke Nuneviller led the Ducks with 19 kills and six blocks.
Oregon freshman Mimi Colyer also registered 16 kills along with three blocks.
Oregon State was led by Mychael Vernon who had 17 kills.
The Beaver student section had 1,989 students, a record at a volleyball match for the program.