No. 21 Oregon women get by Washington, 65-58

EUGENE, Ore--- The No. 21 Oregon women defeated Washington, 65-58, at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday.
Oregon was led by Te-Hina Paopao who finished with 16 points and five assists. Paopao shot 6-10 from the field and 2-5 from downtown.
As a team, the Ducks went 23-56 from the field and 7-22 from the three-point line.
Washington was led by Haley VanDyke and Dalayah Daniels who each had 14 points.
With the win, Oregon improves to 13-4 and 4-2 in Pac 12 play.
Up next, Oregon will take on Washington State on Sunday. The game will be at 12:00 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena.