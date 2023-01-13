 Skip to main content
No. 21 Oregon women get by Washington, 65-58

EUGENE, Ore--- The No. 21 Oregon women defeated Washington, 65-58, at Matthew Knight Arena on Friday. 

Oregon was led by Te-Hina Paopao who finished with 16 points and five assists. Paopao shot 6-10 from the field and 2-5 from downtown. 

As a team, the Ducks went 23-56 from the field and 7-22 from the three-point line. 

Washington was led by Haley VanDyke and Dalayah Daniels who each had 14 points. 

With the win, Oregon improves to 13-4 and 4-2 in Pac 12 play. 

Up next, Oregon will take on Washington State on Sunday. The game will be at 12:00 p.m. at Matthew Knight Arena. 

