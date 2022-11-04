No. 23 Beavs stall in Seattle, fall to Washington

SEATTLE, Wash--- Oregon State entered the weekend with its first national ranking in nine years. But offensive struggles took the No. 23 Beavs down in Seattle. Oregon State lost to Washington, 24-21, on Saturday.
Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson finished 12-19 for 87 yards and no touchdowns.
That is compared to Washington's Michael Penix Jr. He threw 30-52 for 298 yards, one touchdown, and one interception.
The Beavs fall to 6-3 on the season.
Oregon State will play Cal at Reser Stadium on Saturday, September 12. A time for that game is still to be determined.