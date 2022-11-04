 Skip to main content
...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY...


* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 18 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt expected.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

No. 23 Beavs stall in Seattle, fall to Washington

  Updated
  • 0
OSU Generic

SEATTLE, Wash--- Oregon State entered the weekend with its first national ranking in nine years. But offensive struggles took the No. 23 Beavs down in Seattle. Oregon State lost to Washington, 24-21, on Saturday. 

Oregon State quarterback Ben Gulbranson finished 12-19 for 87 yards and no touchdowns. 

That is compared to Washington's Michael Penix Jr. He threw 30-52 for 298 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. 

The Beavs fall to 6-3 on the season. 

Oregon State will play Cal at Reser Stadium on Saturday, September 12. A time for that game is still to be determined. 

