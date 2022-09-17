No. 25 Ducks dominate No. 12 BYU

EUGENE, Ore--- The Ducks have been determined to show the nation that whatever happened in Georgia was not what they would look like all season. On Saturday, they made those statements true. No. 25 Oregon knocked off No. 12 BYU, 41-20, at Autzen Stadium.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix passed for 13-18, 222 yards, and two touchdowns. Nix also rushed for three touchdowns and threw zero interceptions.
Oregon used an impressive running back rotation to head the offensive attack. Four different backs rushed for more than 30 yards. Sophomore Bucky Irving led the way with 14 carries for 97 yards.
Up next, Oregon will go on the road to take on Washington State to open Pac 12 play. That game will be on Saturday, September 24, at 1:00 p.m.