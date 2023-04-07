 Skip to main content
No. 25 Ducks win 11th straight with shutout of Beavers

EUGENE, Ore--- No. 25 Oregon shutout its rival Oregon State, 2-0, at PK Park on Friday. Oregon now leads the series, 1-0. 

The Ducks (20-7, 7-3 Pac 12) earned their 11th straight victory. 

Oregon's Jace Stoffal started and pitched seven innings for the Ducks. Stoffal allowed just one hit and registered 9 strikeouts. 

Trent Sellers started for the Beavs (18-12, 5-9 Pac 12). Sellers pitched 4.2 innings, allowing two runs off five hits. Sellers registered eight strikeouts but took the loss. 

Oregon's game-winning runs came in the bottom of the 5th. First, a Colby Shade RBI-single that scored Gavin Grant. Then, an RBI-double that brought Shade in. 

Game two will be played on Saturday. The first pitch, at PK Park, is set for 3:05 p.m.

