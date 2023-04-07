No. 3 Bruins shutout Beavs, 11-0, in game two of series

LOS ANGELES, Cali--- No. 3 UCLA Softball took game two, 11-0, over Oregon State on Friday.
The Bruins (35-4, 11-3 Pac 12) used 13 hits on 21 at bats to beat the Beavs (11-22-1, 2-11-1 Pac 12) in five innings.
UCLA's Brooke Yanez pitched all five innings, allowing just one hit. Yanez finished with four strikeouts. Yanez is now 11-1 on the season.
Ellie Garcia pitched 2.1 Innings for the Beavs, allowing 10 runs off 11 hits. All 10 of those runs were earned.
Game three will be played on Saturday. First pitch is set for 1:00 p.m.