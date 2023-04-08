 Skip to main content
No. 3 Bruins sweep Oregon State Softball

LOS ANGELES, Cali--- The No. 3 UCLA Bruins finished off the sweep of Oregon State with a 6-0 win on Saturday. 

UCLA (36-4, 12-3 Pac 12) had seven hits on 24 at bats. 

The Bruins were led by Megan Faraimo who improved to 19-2 on the season. Faraimo pitched five innings, allowing two hits and registering six strikeouts. 

Oregon State's (11-23-1, 2-12-1) Tarni Stepto pitched all six innings. Stepto allowed six earned runs off seven hits. She also registered six strikeouts. 

Up next, Oregon State will host No. 11 Washington for a three-game series. Game one will be on Friday, April 14. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

