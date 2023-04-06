 Skip to main content
No. 3 Bruins take series opener over Beavs, 6-2

LOS ANGELES, Cali--- No. 3 UCLA took a 6-2 victory over Oregon State during the first of three games between the two, on Thursday, at Easton Stadium. 

UCLA (34-4, 10-3 Pac 12) was led by pitcher Megan Faraimo. Faraimo pitched 6.1 innings, allowing four hits but zero runs. Faraimo had 10 strikeouts and improved to 18-2 on the season. 

Oregon State (11-21-1, 2-10-1 Pac 12) was led by pitcher Tarni Stepto. Stepto had eight strikeouts but allowed six runs off 10 hits. Stepto falls to 4-10 on the season. 

Up next, game two will be played on Friday. The first pitch is set for 6:00 p.m.

