No. 3 UCLA evens series with No. 19 Oregon

EUGENE, Ore--- With a 7-4 win at Jane Sanders Stadium on Saturday, No. 3 UCLA Softball evened the series with No. 19 Oregon at one game each.
UCLA (28-4, 5-3 Pac 12) took the early lead in the top of the 1st. A Jordan Woolery RBI-single gave the Bruins a 1-0 lead.
Oregon (20-9, 3-5 Pac 12) responded quickly in the bottom of the 1st. Allee Bunker used an RBI-single to tie the game. Then, Vallery Wong reached 1st on an error but it allowed Terra McGowan to score an unearned run. That gave the Ducks a 2-1 lead.
In the top of the 4th, UCLA loaded the bases which allowed for a Lauryn Carter grand slam. The Bruins reclaimed the lead, 5-2.
Despite a Terra McGowan 2-shot homer in the bottom of the 6th, UCLA responded with a 2-run homer from Sharlize Palacios in the top of the 7th. The homer gave the Bruins the insurance they needed.
Oregon's Stevie Hansen took the loss for Oregon, dropping her season record to 12-4. Hansen pitched four innings, allowing five runs off six hits.
UCLA's Megan Faraimo pitched 6.2 innings, allowing two runs off seven hits. Faraimo improves to 14-2 on the year.
Oregon and UCLA will settle the series on Sunday. The first pitch at Jane Sanders Stadium is scheduled for 12:00 p.m.