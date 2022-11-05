 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST
SUNDAY...

* WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds
and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Isolated
gusts to 35 kt late Saturday night through early Sunday morning.
Wind decreasing by late Sunday morning.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday.

* IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause
damage to vessels.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels
should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port
until hazardous seas subside.

&&

No. 8 Ducks dominate Colorado, 49-10

  • 0
Oregon Generic

BOULDER, Col--- Oregon's streak of games with at least 40 points improved to eight as the Ducks beat Colorado, 49-10, on Saturday. 

Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continued his impressive stretch by throwing two passing touchdowns, rushing two touchdowns, and receiving a touchdown. Nix finished 20-24 for 274 yards. 

According to Oregon Athletics, Nix is only the second player in FBS since at least 1996 to throw two touchdowns, rush two touchdowns, and receive a touchdown in a single game (Josh Harris- 2001).

The Ducks boasted creative offense in the first half. A tricky formation got offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. a receiving touchdown on the first drive of the game. Later, Oregon put linebacker Noah Sewell into the game as a running back. Sewell scored a one-yard touchdown on the play. 

With the win, Oregon improves to 8-1 and 8-0 in Pac 12 competition. 

Up next, the Ducks will host Washington at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The time for the game is still to be determined. 

Recommended for you