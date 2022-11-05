No. 8 Ducks dominate Colorado, 49-10

Weather Alert

...HAZARDOUS SEAS WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 PM PST SUNDAY... * WHAT...Very steep and hazardous seas 14 to 19 ft at 14 seconds and west winds 15 to 25 kt with gusts up to 30 kt. Isolated gusts to 35 kt late Saturday night through early Sunday morning. Wind decreasing by late Sunday morning. * WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal waters. * WHEN...Until 10 PM PST Sunday. * IMPACTS...Very steep and hazardous seas could capsize or cause damage to vessels. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Recreational boaters should remain in port. Commercial vessels should prepare for rough seas and consider remaining in port until hazardous seas subside. &&