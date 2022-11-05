No. 8 Ducks dominate Colorado, 49-10

BOULDER, Col--- Oregon's streak of games with at least 40 points improved to eight as the Ducks beat Colorado, 49-10, on Saturday.
Oregon quarterback Bo Nix continued his impressive stretch by throwing two passing touchdowns, rushing two touchdowns, and receiving a touchdown. Nix finished 20-24 for 274 yards.
According to Oregon Athletics, Nix is only the second player in FBS since at least 1996 to throw two touchdowns, rush two touchdowns, and receive a touchdown in a single game (Josh Harris- 2001).
The Ducks boasted creative offense in the first half. A tricky formation got offensive lineman Josh Conerly Jr. a receiving touchdown on the first drive of the game. Later, Oregon put linebacker Noah Sewell into the game as a running back. Sewell scored a one-yard touchdown on the play.
With the win, Oregon improves to 8-1 and 8-0 in Pac 12 competition.
Up next, the Ducks will host Washington at Autzen Stadium on Saturday. The time for the game is still to be determined.