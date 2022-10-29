No. 8 Ducks overcome slow start to beat Cal, 42-24

BERKELEY, Cali--- The No. 8 Oregon Ducks overcame a slow offensive start on Saturday in Berkeley. Oregon pulled away from the 2nd quarter on, earning a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears.
Once again, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was the story of the game. Nix finished 27-35 for 412 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Nix also spent a lot of the game running the ball. He had three rushing touchdowns and 59 yards.
Bo Nix is now the fourth Oregon QB with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game (Joey Harrington, Kellen Clemens, Jeremiah Masoli). He is the first to do it since 2009.
Oregon will travel to Boulder to play Colorado on Saturday. The kickoff time is still to be determined.