Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY THROUGH MONDAY...

* WHAT...South to southwest winds 15 to 20 kt, with gusts up to 25
kt Sunday night. Seas 10 to 11 ft tonight and most of Sunday,
But, seas will be building later Sunday afternoon into Sunday
night. Expect seas 13 to 15 ft at 18 seconds nearshore Sunday
night and Monday, with seas of 15 to 18 ft likely on the outer
waters.

* WHERE...Portions of South Washington, North Oregon coastal
waters.

* WHEN...Until 6 PM PDT Monday.

* IMPACTS...Conditions will be hazardous to small craft.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller
vessels, should avoid navigating in hazardous conditions.

&&

No. 8 Ducks overcome slow start to beat Cal, 42-24

  • Updated
  • 0
Oregon Generic

BERKELEY, Cali--- The No. 8 Oregon Ducks overcame a slow offensive start on Saturday in Berkeley. Oregon pulled away from the 2nd quarter on, earning a 42-24 win over the Cal Golden Bears. 

Once again, Oregon quarterback Bo Nix was the story of the game. Nix finished 27-35 for 412 yards, three touchdowns, and two interceptions. Nix also spent a lot of the game running the ball. He had three rushing touchdowns and 59 yards.  

Bo Nix is now the fourth Oregon QB with three passing touchdowns and three rushing touchdowns in a single game (Joey Harrington, Kellen Clemens, Jeremiah Masoli). He is the first to do it since 2009. 

Oregon will travel to Boulder to play Colorado on Saturday. The kickoff time is still to be determined.

