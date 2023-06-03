Obstruction at 3rd leads to Sheldon Softball 6A State Championship win

EUGENE, Ore--- Top-seeded Sheldon Softball claimed the 6A State Championship, without recording a hit, with a 1-0 win over Oregon City on Saturday.
The game went into the bottom 7th tied at 0-0. The Irish had one out.
With Brooke Petersen standing on 1st, Meara Sain bunted down the 3rd base line. A throwing error at 1st opened the window for Peterson to head home. As Peterson dove for home, the throw made it on time. Peterson was thrown out, followed by Sain at 2nd. It was a double-play to end the inning, sending the 6A State Championship into extra innings.
However, the feel on the field started to shift as the seconds passed. Eventually, the Irish celebrating as if they had just won the ring.
The umpires came together, spoke for a brief 30 seconds, and then made the call. Oregon City's starting pitcher Lily Riley, who was two outs from completing a no-hitter in regulation of the championship game, was called for obstruction at 3rd base.
As Peterson turned towards home, at 3rd base, Riley was standing on the front corner of the bag. Peterson made contact while trying to turn for home.
Peterson was sent home, giving Sheldon the 1-0 victory. The obstruction suddenly ended a pitchers duel that seemed destined for extras.
Sheldon starting pitcher Payton Burnham registered 17 strikeouts in seven scoreless innings.
Lily Riley lost the championship game while throwing a no-hitter.
In the end, the Sheldon Irish are crowned the 6A State Champions after a 30-1 season.
In the video above, you can see highlights of the game along with an explanation of the final play.