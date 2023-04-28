 Skip to main content
Offensive explosion gives Ducks 11-5 win over ASU

EUGENE, Ore--- The Oregon bats were hot at PK Park on Friday, as the No. 23 Ducks took an 11-5 win over No. 17 Arizona State. 

Oregon's Drew Cowley hit two home runs, including a 4th-inning grand slam. The grand slam was part of a seven-run 4th inning for the Ducks. 

Jace Stoffal earned another win for the Ducks, improving to 6-2 after 6.2 innings of work. Stoffal allowed two runs off four hits. 

Oregon and Arizona State will play game two on Saturday. The first pitch is set for 3:00 p.m., at PK Park. 

