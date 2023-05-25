Oklahoma State beats Oregon, 8-1, in game one of Super Regional

STILLWATER, Okla--- Oregon Softball dropped game one of the NCAA Super Regional against Oklahoma State, 8-1, on Thursday. With the loss, Oregon is one game away from elimination.
Oregon started the best-of-three series with a 1-0 lead. Alyssa Daniel singled to right, in the top of the 2nd inning, scoring KK Humphreys.
Oregon held the lead until the bottom of the 4th. Oklahoma State then scored eight unanswered runs.
The Cowlgirls used a 4th-inning solo home run from Kiley Naomi to get the run started. Oklahoma State would score three runs in the inning.
The dagger for Oregon was a three-shot blast from Morgan Wynne. The 5th-inning homer gave Oklahoma State a commanding, 7-1 lead.
Morgan Scott started in the circle for Oregon. Scott pitched seven innings, allowing three runs off five hits. Scott also took the loss for the Ducks, dropping to 13-7 on the season.
Oregon and Oklahoma State will play game two on Friday. The first pitch is set for 3:00 p.m. PT. If Oklahoma State wins, the Cowgirls will earn a bid to the Women's College World Series. If Oregon wins, a winner-take-all game three will be played on Saturday.