Oregon and Oregon State Baseball both two seeds, headed to regionals

OREGON--- The Oregon Ducks and Oregon State Beavers both heard their names get called on selection Monday to the NCAA Baseball regionals.
Oregon, who won the PAC-12 tournament is headed to the Nashville Regional hosted by Vanderbilt.
Eastern Illinois and Xavier round out the regional.
Oregon and Xavier played the first series of the season in Eugene with the Ducks coming away with a four-game sweep.
Oregon State is headed to the Baton Rouge Regional, hosted by LSU. The Beavers will play Sam Houston while the Tigers will play Tulane in the first round.
Oregon vs Xavier and Oregon State vs Sam Houston start on Friday, June 2.