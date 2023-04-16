Oregon Baseball falls to No. 7 Stanford, settles for 2-1 series win

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Baseball was defeated by No. 7 Stanford, 6-4, at PK Park on Sunday. Even with the loss, Oregon (24-10, 9-6 Pac 12) claims a 2-1 series win over the Cardinal (23-10, 11-4 Pac 12).
Leo Uelmen started for the Ducks, pitching two innings and allowing two runs. Uelmen walked five hitters and registered four strikeouts.
Matt Dallas took the loss for the Ducks. Dallas pitched four innings, allowing four earned runs off five hits. Dallas falls to 4-1 on the season.
Up next, Oregon will be on the road at Portland. Tuesday's first pitch is set for 5:00 p.m.