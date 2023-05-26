Oregon Baseball knocks off No. 3-seed Washington, advances to Pac 12 Championship

SCOTTSDALE, Ari--- No. 6-seed Oregon's run through the Pac 12 Tournament continued with a 12-7 win over No. 3-seed Washington on Friday. With the win, the Ducks eliminate their rival and advance to the Pac 12 Championship game.
Oregon's Sabin Ceballos continued his momentum from Thursday's win over Stanford. Ceballos used a 2-RBI single to give the Ducks a 2-0 lead in the top of the 1st. Then, Ceballos hit a 2-shot home run in the top of the 2nd. The homer extended Oregon's lead to 6-0.
The Ducks absorbed a 5-0 run from the Huskies, before pulling away to an 11-6 lead by the 5th inning.
Grayson Grinsell picked up the win for the Ducks, improving to 2-1 on the season. Grinsell did 3 1/3 innings of work, allowing two hits and registering six strikeouts.
Oregon will play the winner of No. 1-seed Stanford and No. 8-seed Arizona. The Pac 12 Championship will be played on Saturday at 7:00 p.m.