Oregon Baseball officially selected to host NCAA Super Regional

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Baseball was officially selected to host an NCAA Super Regional series on Tuesday. PK Park will host a best-of-three series between Oregon and Oral Roberts on June 9, 10, and 11 if necessary.
The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series, set for June 16-26 in Omaha, Nebraska.
Game one will be on Friday, June 9, at 5:00 p.m.
Game two will be on Saturday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.
Game three will be an "if-necessary" game on Sunday, June 11. The time is still be determined.
The Super Regional Field is set and series are listed below:
June 9-11:
Oregon vs Oral Roberts
No. 2 Florida vs No. 15 South Carolina
TCU vs No. 14 Indiana State
No. 7 Virginia vs Duke
June 10-12:
No. 1 Wake Forrest vs No. 16 Alabama
Southern Mississippi vs Tennessee
No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky
No. 8 Stanford vs Texas