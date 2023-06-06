 Skip to main content
Oregon Baseball officially selected to host NCAA Super Regional

EUGENE, Ore--- Oregon Baseball was officially selected to host an NCAA Super Regional series on Tuesday. PK Park will host a best-of-three series between Oregon and Oral Roberts on June 9, 10, and 11 if necessary. 

The winner of the series will advance to the College World Series, set for June 16-26 in Omaha, Nebraska. 

Game one will be on Friday, June 9, at 5:00 p.m.

Game two will be on Saturday, June 10, at 6:00 p.m.

Game three will be an "if-necessary" game on Sunday, June 11. The time is still be determined. 

The Super Regional Field is set and series are listed below:

June 9-11:

Oregon vs Oral Roberts

No. 2 Florida vs No. 15 South Carolina 

TCU vs No. 14 Indiana State

No. 7 Virginia vs Duke

June 10-12:

No. 1 Wake Forrest vs No. 16 Alabama

Southern Mississippi vs Tennessee

No. 5 LSU vs No. 12 Kentucky

No. 8 Stanford vs Texas

