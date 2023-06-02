Oregon Baseball rally tops Xavier, Ducks start regional 1-0

NASHVILLE, Tenn--- Oregon Baseball started the Nashville Regional 1-0 after a 5-4 win over Xavier on Friday. Oregon advances to game two of the winner's bracket, and now needs one win to advance to the championship game.
Friday's win was the 5th of the year for Oregon over Xavier.
The Ducks trailed Xavier, 3-4, heading into the bottom of the 7th. An Oregon rally would get the Ducks back to a 5-5 tie.
Colby Shade doubled to left to bring in Rikuu Nishida.
Then, Drew Cowley doubled to right to bring Shade in. Oregon would take a 5-4 lead that it never relinquished.
The Ducks will play the winner of No. 6-seed Vanderbilt vs Eastern Illinois. That game will be played at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday. The winner will advance to the Regional Championship.