Oregon Baseball sweeps Arizona

TUCSON, AZ- Drew Cowley homered twice and drove in five runs to lead Oregon to an 8-5 Pac-12 Conference win over Arizona.
The win clinched a series sweep over the Wildcats (14-12, 3-9 Pac-12), the first for a visiting team at Arizona since the 2018 season.
Oregon (18-7, 6-3) picked up its ninth straight win with five of those coming in Pac-12 play.
Oregon jumped to an early lead scoring a run in the top of the first. Rikuu Nishida reached base in his sixth consecutive plate appearance before scoring on a two-out Sabin Ceballos RBI single.
Jacob Walsh made it a 2-0 game on the first pitch of the second inning when he launched a solo shot over the right-center field wall. The homer was Walsh’s third of the series after he hit a pair of long balls on Friday.
After not scoring in the fourth, Oregon got back on the board in the fifth.
Gavin Grant led off the inning with a double, moved to third on a passed ball before scoring on a Colby Shade sacrifice fly that was dropped by the center fielder.
Oregon is back at home on Tuesday, April 4th against Portland.
First pitch is set for 5:05 from PK Park.