Oregon Baseball swept by UC Santa Barbara

EUGENE— Oregon could not get the offense going on Saturday dropping both games of a nonconference doubleheader to UC Santa Barbara, 10-0 and 4-1, at PK Park.
"We just have to be a better club this weekend, they outhit us, outcoached us, outpitched us the whole thing and we need to get back to the drawing board and have a great week of practice to get ready for the following weekend," Head Coach Mark Wasikowski said.
Game One: UC Santa Barbara 10, Oregon 0
The Gauchos jumped to an early lead and then shut down the Ducks allowing just two hits en route to the victory.
Game Two: UC Santa Barbara 4, Oregon 1
The Gauchos (5-2) jumped out to an early 3-0 lead while shutting down Oregon’s offense.
"There's not a lot that you don't look to improve on, two strike hitting, being ready to hit fastballs when you get good fastball counts, plenty of things. The blame isn't with players only it's with coaches, with preparation and obviously we need to improve."
Oregon returns to action at PK Park on Thursday when the Ducks open a four-game series with San Diego.
First pitch Friday is 3:05 PM