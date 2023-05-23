Oregon Baseball takes 3-2 over Cal, starts 1-0 in Pac 12 Tournament pool play

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz--- No. 6-seed Oregon Baseball started the 2023 Pac 12 Tournament with a 3-2 win over No. 9-seed California, on Tuesday.
The Golden Bears (0-1) held a 2-1 lead from the end of the 2nd inning to the bottom of the 8th.
Oregon (1-0) was ignited by a fielding error on a Drew Smith hit. The error advanced Tanner Smith to third and scored Bryce Boettcher, giving Oregon the 2-2 tie. Moments later, Jacob Walsh used a sacrifice-fly to send Tanner Smith home, giving Oregon the 3-2 lead.
Grayson Grinsell started on the mound for the Ducks. Grinsell did three innings of work, allowing two runs off four hits.
Logan Mercado earned the win for Oregon, pitching 1.1 innings and improving to 5-1. Mercado had two strikeouts.
The win helps Oregon improve to 1-0 in Pool A. California drops to 0-1 in Pool A. Top-seeded Stanford has yet to play.
Oregon will now take day two of the tournament off. The Ducks will be back on the diamond for a day-three game against Stanford. That game will be on Thursday. The first pitch is set for 7:00 p.m.