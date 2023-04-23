Oregon Baseball takes two of three from Cal

BERKELEY, CA- Oregon scored nine runs in the rubber match to defeat the Cal Golden Bears 9-3.
The victory gave the Ducks (26-12, 11-7 Pac-12) their seventh series win and fourth in PAC-12 play.
Matthew Grabmann got the starting nod for the first time since March 26, on Sunday, working seamlessly through the first three innings.
Oregon found some offensive production in the fourth inning.
After back-to-back singles from Sabin Ceballos and Tanner Smith, Bennett Thompson stepped up to the plate, delivering with the fourth double in the catcher’s last three starts to make it a 3-0 lead. Thompson would come around to make it 4-0 after another error from the Golden Bears.
Rikuu Nishida’s third home run of the season led off the final frame. Shade reached on a bunt single and advanced to second on a throwing error by the Cal third baseman. Cowley drove in the Duck center fielder with a single and scored off a single from Smith. Jacob Walsh drove in the final run of the inning for the Ducks with a double.
Oregon returns to PK Park for a two-game series against Gonzaga, beginning on Tuesday, April 25 at 5:05.