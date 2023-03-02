Oregon Baseball victorious over San Diego 3-2

EUGENE- After falling behind 1-0 after the first inning, Oregon (5-3) battled back to score two runs in the fourth and another in the seventh inning to win the opening game of a four-game series against San Diego 3-2.
Jace Stoffal (1-1) picked up the win on the mound after pitching five innings, allowing two hits, one run and striking out four batters.
Drew Cowley hit a double down the left-field line scoring two runners in the fourth inning and Jacob Walsh homered to center field in the seventh making the score 3-1. San Diego scored one run in 8th, but The Ducks bullpen closed the door sealing the victory.
Game two of the series between Oregon and San Diego is scheduled for Friday with a 3:05 first pitch.