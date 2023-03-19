Oregon Baseball wins series over Washington State

PULLMAN, WA – Josiah Cromwick headlined the Ducks offense with a four-hit, four-RBI performance in Oregon’s 13-7 series-clinching win over Washington State.
Washington State (14-5, 3-3 Pac-12) found itself in an early lead in the first inning despite a leadoff home run from Rikuu Nishida.
The Cougars took a 7-1 lead in the bottom half of the opening frame after scoring seven runs off Oregon starter Jackson Pace.
Oregon began to chip away at the Cougars’ lead in the fourth. Cromwick turned on a 0-1 pitch to left field to make the deficit 7-3. The Ducks continued to cut at the Washington State lead in the fifth, tacking on three more runs. Drew Cowley had his first RBI on the day with a groundout before a Tanner Smith two-run home run.
Matt Dallas (2-0) continued the relief effort for Oregon, throwing four shutout innings and matching a career-high with five strikeouts to secure the second win of the season for the senior.
The Ducks put the game away with a seven-run offensive explosion in the top of the seventh.
Oregon scored all seven runs in the inning with one out. After Cowley drove in Colby Shade with an RBI double, Sabin Ceballos brought home the Duck third baseman with a single. Cromwick added his fourth RBI on the day with an RBI single, leading to a three-run home run from Carter Garate to top off the inning.
Oregon returns to PK Park for a four-game series against Northwestern State. Game one is on Friday, March 24, with first pitch scheduled for 4:05 PM.