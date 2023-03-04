Oregon Baseball wins third straight, shuts out San Diego

EUGENE – Four freshman pitchers combined for a shutout Saturday in a series-clinching 13-0 win over San Diego at PK Park.
The Ducks’ combined for a season-high 13 hits, including three homers and three doubles, while Oregon pitchers allowed just four hits in the Ducks’ first shutout since Feb. 28, 2022 vs. St. Johns.
Freshman Jackson Pace (6.0 IP, 3 H, 0 R, 2 BB, 2 K) put together his second official quality start in as many chances.
Fellow freshmen Grayson Grinsell (2 strikeouts), Dylan McShane (1-2-3 inning) and Logan Olson (1 strikeout) each contributed a scoreless inning to preserve the shutout.
“Played a complete game, yes, and that’s what it looks like. We faced a tough pitcher," said Head Coach Mark Wasikowski. "That’s probably their ace, the guy who threw yesterday is really good. This guy, we just got to him. The offense did a great job through 4.2 or whatever he had with 86 pitches. We were able to get his pitch count up and that helped us work counts deep and get better pitches to hit, which was good.”