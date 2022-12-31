Oregon beats Oregon State, 77-68, in New Year's Eve rivalry game

EUGENE, Ore--- The Beavers didn't stop fighting, but Oregon got away from the Beavs in a 77-68 win on New Year's Eve.
The Saturday showdown at Matthew Knight Arena featured big momentum shifts. Oregon (8-6, 2-1 Pac 12) took a double-digit, 42-31 lead into the half. The Beavs (7-7, 1-2 Pac 12) stormed back to take a 53-51 lead with 11:33 left in the game. Oregon turned the game around and used a Will Richardson three, with 1:40 left, to put the finishing touches on the game.
Oregon was led by Will Richardson's 22 points and six rebounds. N'Faly Dante had 17 points and eight rebounds. Quincy Guerrier finished with 13 points and four rebounds.
The Beavs were led by Dexter Akanno who finished with 20 points while shooting 4-6 from downtown. Glenn Taylor Jr. added 12 points for Oregon State.
Up next, Oregon will play Colorado in Boulder. That game will be on Thursday, January 5 at 6:00 p.m. PT. Oregon State will play Utah in Salt Lake City. That game will tip at 7:00 p.m. on January 5.